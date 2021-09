MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami man is facing several charges after Miami Beach police say he snatched a woman’s purse while she was eating at a restaurant. Police said the victim and a friend were dining in the outside area of the Pura Vida restaurant at 110 Washington Avenue at around 2 p.m. on August 23rd, when Larry Bermudez, 26, went up to the table and snatched her bag. The arrest report says Bermudez forcefully removed the victim’s purse from the victim’s grasp. Police said Bermudez then ran to an Acura, got in the driver’s seat and began to drive...