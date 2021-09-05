UFC's Arianny Celeste Responds to Khabib's Ring Girl Diss
Retired UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov recently expressed dismay at the existence of UFC ring girls, calling them "useless." UFC ring girls go into the Octagon clad in little more than bikinis and self-confidence and some are trained athletes and fighters as well. So it's not a surprise that after Nurmagomedov's comments, some—like past Maxim cover model Arianny Celeste—had no problem responding to the Russian to let him know they didn't have any use for his opinions.www.maxim.com
