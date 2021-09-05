CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vladimir Horowitz’s house is sold for under $1 million

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe former Connecticut home of pianist Vladimir Horowitz and his wife Wanda Toscanini has been sold for $995,000. The estate includes an 18th century main residence, antique guest house, and 6-stall chestnut barn — all set on a seven acre plot, next to 200 acres of forever green land trust property.

