Angelina Jolie Says "It Hurt" When Brad Pitt Worked with Harvey Weinstein
Angelina Jolie has opened up about past issues in her marriage to Brad Pitt. The actor addresses her divorce and ongoing custody battle with Pitt in a Guardian interview on her humanitarian work and new book with Amnesty International, Know Your Rights and Claim Them. She also speaks on her past experience with Harvey Weinsten, saying that his alleged sexual harassment towards her while working on the 1998 film Playing by Heart was "beyond a pass."www.harpersbazaar.com
