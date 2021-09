The Pinellas Park Police Department has opened a death investigation after a body was found behind a CVS on Sunday. [ Photo illustration by ASHLEY DYE and DIRK SHADD | Times ]

The Pinellas Park Police Department is investigating after a body was discovered behind a CVS at the intersection of Belcher Road and Park Blvd.

A spokesman for the agency said there does not appear to be signs of foul play at this time. No details about the individual have be released as of Sunday afternoon.

This is a breaking news story. Stick with tampabay.com for updates.