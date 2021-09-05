CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

GOP Lawmaker Claims Taliban Currently Holding Americans ‘Hostage for Demands’

By Justin Baragona
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
Rep. Mike McCaul (R-TX), the ranking member on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, claimed on Sunday that the Taliban is currently preventing Americans and Afghan allies from leaving the country. Alleging on Fox News Sunday that there are “six airplanes at Mazar-i-Sharif airport” in northern Afghanistan that have been unable to leave despite clearance from the State Department, McCaul insisted “the Taliban is holding them hostage for demands right now.”

TheDailyBeast

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Gen. Keane blasts State Dept for blocking Afghanistan evacuations: 'This is an absurdity'

General Jack Keane [Ret.] blasted the State Department during an interview on "The Faulkner Focus" on Wednesday, saying it is an "absurdity" that the agency is not working more directly and efficiently with veterans groups who are trying to help Americans and U.S. allies escape Afghanistan. He also said it is not surprising the Taliban tapped global terrorists for senior positions within the interim government, one of which has a multi-million dollar bounty on his head and wanted by the FBI.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

4 prisoners Obama exchanged for Bowe Berghdahl now in senior Taliban posts

Four out of five Guantanamo detainees whom former President Barack Obama released in exchange for former U.S. Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl in 2014 now hold senior positions in the interim government created by the Taliban in Afghanistan. According to the Afghan television network TOLOnews, the Taliban-formed government gave leadership positions...
U.S. PoliticsABC30 Fresno

4 American citizens evacuated over Afghanistan's land border, official says

KABUL, Afghanistan -- The U.S. Department of State has facilitated the evacuation of four U.S. citizens across one of Afghanistan's land borders -- the first Americans to leave the country with help from the U.S. government since President Joe Biden ended the massive, chaotic evacuation efforts that closed the country's longest war.
U.S. PoliticsWashington Examiner

Biden wants to move on from the Americans he abandoned in Afghanistan

President Joe Biden is moving on from his summer crises. Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for the Americans he stranded in Afghanistan. Biden is “hoping to turn the page” on those Americans, in the words of the Associated Press. It’s no wonder why that’s the case: Biden is a cynical politician who is willing to disregard his responsibilities as a president in order to achieve his domestic agenda. After all, what are a few hundred American hostages to the Taliban when there is infrastructure and new social programs to spend money on?
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Times of San Diego

Rep. Issa Claims ‘Hundreds’ of Americans Hostage as First Commercial Flight Leaves Kabul

As the first commercial flight with evacuees left Kabul on Thursday, Rep. Darrell Issa claimed “hundreds of citizens” are effectively held hostage in Afghanistan. “Reports that Americans are boarding flights from Afghanistan today is welcome news, but also a stark reminder that President Biden brought tens of thousands of Afghans to America that we don’t know and stranded hundreds of citizens he promised to bring home,” said Issa, a Republican who represents the 52nd District in East County.

