GOP Lawmaker Claims Taliban Currently Holding Americans ‘Hostage for Demands’
Rep. Mike McCaul (R-TX), the ranking member on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, claimed on Sunday that the Taliban is currently preventing Americans and Afghan allies from leaving the country. Alleging on Fox News Sunday that there are “six airplanes at Mazar-i-Sharif airport” in northern Afghanistan that have been unable to leave despite clearance from the State Department, McCaul insisted “the Taliban is holding them hostage for demands right now.”www.thedailybeast.com
