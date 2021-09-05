GOP Lawmaker Claims Taliban Currently Holding Americans ‘Hostage for Demands’

General Jack Keane [Ret.] blasted the State Department during an interview on "The Faulkner Focus" on Wednesday, saying it is an "absurdity" that the agency is not working more directly and efficiently with veterans groups who are trying to help Americans and U.S. allies escape Afghanistan. He also said it is not surprising the Taliban tapped global terrorists for senior positions within the interim government, one of which has a multi-million dollar bounty on his head and wanted by the FBI.