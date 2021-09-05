CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ECISD AT 100: Odessa High gets things started in the 1920s

By Lee Scheide
Odessa American
 4 days ago
This is the first in a series of stories spotlighting the athletic achievements of ECISD athletes as the school district celebrates its 100th anniversary. The series starts with the 1920’s and will highlight a decade at a time through the final week of the regular season.

The only Bronchos in sight when the soon-to-be-called Roaring 20’s opened weren’t in West Texas classrooms and didn’t have an “h” in their name.

Odessa School as it was called in 1920, had just begun in the process of adding a physical education program for its student, following the lead of several other schools around the state.

Football, still in its infancy after being introduced to the nation by Walter Camp, quickly became a focal point for the students of the Odessa School and their instructor, Mr. Elmer Watson.

There was a problem, however, as there was no team, no uniforms and no field to play on.

Watson, a graduate of Howard Payne College in Brownwood, borrowed some uniforms and the nickname of the school’s athletic programs and thus, the Odessa High Yellowjackets were born.

Then, over a two-day period, mesquite bushes were cleared away to create a place to play.

As was reported, the grass burrs were left, helping to make the players tougher.

During Watson’s first four years at the helm of the program, Odessa High won three district championships.

The games were held in a field between Eighth and Ninth Streets, just off Grant Avenue.

Here are a few of the highlights from the decade:

>> Oct. 28, 1920: Odessa School plays its first football game, hosting Stanton.

Stanton had some previous experience with the new sport and ran out to an 18-0 lead at halftime before finishing with a 21-2 victory. … According to the report that day, the “host team was introduced quickly to the rough-and-tumble aspect of the sport as Eugene Kelly was knocked out of the game in the first half.

>> Nov. 11, 1920: Odessa faces Midland High for the first time in what would become a fierce rivalry. The Bulldogs, on this day, dominated from the start as they rolled to a 40-6 victory.

Odessa didn’t score until the third quarter, although “they charged viciously throughout.”

>> Sept. 9, 1927: Odessa High coach A.M. Tate has high expectations for the team entering the season as the Yellow Jackets have won the previous three district championships and with the addition of four new “big and husky” players, Tate thinks the team can make it four in a row.

The Yellow Jackets were set to open the season on Sept. 30 against Stanton, though Tate wasn’t expecting a dominating victory as the hot weather had kept practices to a minimum.

>> Sept. 1929: The Yellow Jackets are no more as the mascot has been changed to the Bronchos as the student body voted 113-0 for the change. … There is concern for this year’s team, however, as graduation has taken its toll on the number of experienced players Odessa High will have in uniform.

>> Follow Lee Scheide on Twitter at @OALeeScheide

