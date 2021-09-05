CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Return of the $2 Tabi

mcdonoughvoice.com
 4 days ago

Our 20-year war in Afghanistan was launched in October, 2001 by President George W. Bush. Many of our soldiers wrote back to family and local news outlets about their experiences there. One soldier asked around and found out that, though the Taliban had a war chest of billions of dollars,...

www.mcdonoughvoice.com

Comments / 0

POTUSPosted by
Fox News

4 prisoners Obama exchanged for Bowe Berghdahl now in senior Taliban posts

Four out of five Guantanamo detainees whom former President Barack Obama released in exchange for former U.S. Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl in 2014 now hold senior positions in the interim government created by the Taliban in Afghanistan. According to the Afghan television network TOLOnews, the Taliban-formed government gave leadership positions...
WorldAustin American-Statesman

Young: The road to Kabul via Saigon

Gerald – yeah. The “accidental president” was the one who, like Joe Biden, made the call to end a futile and interminable war, then presided over the chaos that followed. As a presidential candidate, Richard Nixon illegally used back channels to subvert the Paris Peace Talks so that once elected...
Syracuse, NYsyr.edu

Maxwell Professor Reflects on U.S. Policy in Middle East Post-9/11

Less than one month after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, President George W. Bush launched Operation Enduring Freedom, the American-led international effort to oust the Taliban regime in Afghanistan and destroy Osama bin Laden’s terrorist network. Within two months, U.S. forces had effectively removed the Taliban from operational power,...
MilitaryNew York Post

Taliban say grenades, ammunition at destroyed CIA base still usable

The Taliban claim they can still use grenades and piles of ammunition left behind at a CIA base in Kabul after US troops hurriedly blew up the complex before withdrawing from Afghanistan. Members of the Taliban’s elite Badri 313 unit were pictured inspecting the ruins — including demolished buildings and...
MilitaryLima News

Tanks, attack helicopters, drones … Taliban thanks U.S.

KABUL, Afghanistan – When Taliban fighters rode triumphantly into Kabul airport early last Tuesday, they did so on U.S. supplied pickup trucks, wearing U.S.-supplied uniforms and brandishing U.S.-supplied M4 and M16 rifles. Then they spent hours examining the bonanza of materiel that American troops unintentionally bequeathed them in what had been the U.S.’ last redoubt in Afghanistan.
Presidential Electiontennesseestar.com

Commentary: Biden Surrendered to the Taliban, the GOP Must Not Surrender to Biden

Impeach Biden, court martial the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Only one man lost his job over Afghanistan. Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller challenged Biden’s incompetent and spineless Joint Chiefs of Staff to take responsibility for their dereliction of duty that led directly to the catastrophe in Afghanistan. Taking responsibility meant resigning. Biden’s military men immediately smeared him as mentally ill and forced him out of the Marines.
Foreign PolicyStar-Tribune

Afghanistan becomes flashpoint in race to oust Cheney

U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyoming) has an extensive foreign policy record. As a member of the House Armed Services Committee, Cheney is among a small group of lawmakers with outsized influence on the Department of Defense’s purse strings. Before she ran for office, she was a ranking official in the U.S. Department of State, serving as one of the Bush Administration’s top diplomatic officials at the height of America’s wars in the Middle East and Afghanistan. Her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, played a major role in the United States’ presence in the region. She has maintained a preventionist stance on Afghanistan in the years since, stating that the United States presence in the country is necessary to prevent a resurgence in terrorist activity from groups like the Taliban.
Presidential ElectionBattalion Texas AM

Joe Biden is unfit to be commander-in-chief

If one had to apply to be president of the United States, an ideal resume would look something like this: a law professor, over three decades in the United States Senate, four years as the chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, eight years as the chair of the Senate Committee on the Judiciary and eight years as vice president.
Presidential ElectionAOL Corp

The two mistakes that ruined Biden's summer

WASHINGTON — The disappointing employment figures that arrived last Friday were in some ways a symbolic capstone to a summer of disappointments for President Biden, most notable among them the force with which the Delta variant swept across the nation and the speed with which the Taliban swept across Afghanistan as U.S. forces withdrew.
Foreign PolicyKXL

Biden & Obama Released The New Government Of Afghanistan

Where are the Guantanamo detainees who former President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden released in exchange for former U.S. Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl in 2014 now? They hold senior positions in the Taliban’s new government in Afghanistan. Lars speaks with Cully Stimson, who is a Senior Legal Fellow for Heritage, and Manager at the National Security Law Program.
Presidential Electionexpressnews.com

Bouie: How has Joe Biden become so unpopular?

President Joe Biden’s job approval rating is on the downslope. There is a laundry list of reasons for this. Not only is the United States still in the grip of a pandemic, but also the delta variant of the coronavirus has led to record infections and deaths in Florida, Texas and other states with relatively low vaccination rates (and where officials have taken a stand against mitigation efforts). At the same time that delta took hold, Biden also faced a huge backlash from the news media and his partisan opponents over the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, which began in chaotic fashion with the collapse of the Afghan national army, the subsequent advance of the Taliban and, of course, the suicide bombing in Kabul that killed 13 U.S. service members.
U.S. PoliticsWashington Examiner

Biden wants to move on from the Americans he abandoned in Afghanistan

President Joe Biden is moving on from his summer crises. Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for the Americans he stranded in Afghanistan. Biden is “hoping to turn the page” on those Americans, in the words of the Associated Press. It’s no wonder why that’s the case: Biden is a cynical politician who is willing to disregard his responsibilities as a president in order to achieve his domestic agenda. After all, what are a few hundred American hostages to the Taliban when there is infrastructure and new social programs to spend money on?
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Lindsey Graham predicts US military 'will' return to Afghanistan because terror threat is so high

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., is predicting that the American military "will" return to Afghanistan due to the high terror threat in the country. Graham made the prediction during a Monday interview with the BBC while comparing the situation to former President Obama’s withdrawal from Iraq and the resulting rise of the terrorist organization Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).
Presidential ElectionForeign Policy

The Meaning of Biden’s ‘America First’ Doctrine

For the first six months of his tenure, Joe Biden faced no real crisis abroad. Our view of how he would act in such a crisis was circumscribed by words in speeches—”multilateralism,” “democracy,” “the middle class.” Yet a president’s deepest intuitions are revealed only when he has to act under emergency conditions—as 9/11 exposed George W. Bush’s millennial idealism or the Russian invasion of Afghanistan uncovered, or rekindled, Jimmy Carter’s Cold War impulses.

