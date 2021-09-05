CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Maia Reficco

By Camille Moore
Cover picture for the articleAt just 21 years old, Maia Reficco has become an international star and she’s still rising to the top. Since starting her career in 2017, Maia has become known for her talents as an actress and a singer. As her resume grows, she continues to prove that she is capable of balancing both sides of her creativity. She will have a role in the upcoming TV series Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin which will exist in the same universe as the original Pretty Little Liars. The show could potentially be a huge break for her career, and it has the potential to introduce her to an even wider audience. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Maia Reficco.

