Become an FT subscriber to read:

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Style news. Although Hermès insists that the waiting list for its fabled Birkin and Kelly bag is in no way by design, procuring the fashion house’s fabled handbags on the primary market is still something of a feat. Other luxury items can be similarly hard to come by, fuelling more demand and perpetuating retail myths. Nevertheless, in recent years, the quest to own fashion’s most covetable items has been made far easier thanks to the rise of resale sites, the secondary market and a new cadre of pre-owned specialists. But where to start, and how confident can you be that your purchase will be authentic? We’ve put together a list of experts you can trust.