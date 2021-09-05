Shang-Chi Breaks Record With $83.5 Million Labor Day Weekend Opening at the Box Office

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings skyrocketed into theaters this past weekend, introducing the newest hero into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The origin story of Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) ended up diving through some surprising aspects of Marvel canon, with cameos and Easter eggs that fans might not have been expecting. That included some key Avengers members in the film's mid-credits scene — and director Destin Daniel Cretton is speaking out about a particularly significant one. During an appearance with Liu on ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast, Cretton spoke about reuniting with Brie Larson, who portrays Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel in the MCU, in the film's mid-credits moment. Cretton and Larson have worked together multiple times in films such as Short Term 12, The Glass Castle, and Just Mercy — and according to the director, crossing paths again in such a massive context was surreal.