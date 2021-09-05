CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shang-Chi Breaks Record With $83.5 Million Labor Day Weekend Opening at the Box Office

Cover picture for the articleShang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is breaking records over its Labor Day opening weekend at the box office. Shang-Chi will surpass expectations to become the biggest opening weekend over the Labor Day holiday ever. Analysts project the film will earn $71 million over its first three days and $83.5 million over the full holiday weekend (though some estimates suggest it could reach $90 million) after earning $29.6 million on its first day at the box office. If it does reach $90 million, it will have tripled the previous Labor Day opening record set by Rob Zombie's Halloween with $30.5 million in 2007.

