Go Bonkerz at the Red Rock Resort’s Comedy Series with April Macie
By OTS Staff
Red Rock Resort is offering guests a night sure to be full of laughs as Bonkerz Comedy presents April Macie as part of their comedy series.
The Deets:
• The Red Rock Comedy Series will continue on September 17 in the Rocks Lounge at 9 p.m.
• Tickets are $25 at the door, with exclusive pre sale information through the Red Rock Resort Twitter and Facebook page.
• Macie is currently starring in Tiffany Haddish’s “They Ready Comedy Special” on Netflix.
• She was voted the “Funniest and Hottest” comedian in America in 2008 and has hosted the AVN Awards.
• She has also appeared on Snoop Dogg’s Bad Girls of Comedy and Showtime’s I Am Comic.
