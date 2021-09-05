CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Go Bonkerz at the Red Rock Resort’s Comedy Series with April Macie

Red Rock Resort is offering guests a night sure to be full of laughs as Bonkerz Comedy presents April Macie as part of their comedy series.


The Deets:

• The Red Rock Comedy Series will continue on September 17 in the Rocks Lounge at 9 p.m.

• Tickets are $25 at the door, with exclusive pre sale information through the Red Rock Resort Twitter and Facebook page.

• Macie is currently starring in Tiffany Haddish’s “They Ready Comedy Special” on Netflix.

• She was voted the “Funniest and Hottest” comedian in America in 2008 and has hosted the AVN Awards.

• She has also appeared on Snoop Dogg’s Bad Girls of Comedy and Showtime’s I Am Comic.


