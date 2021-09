Finn Balor recently made his return to SmackDown after a successful Championship run in NXT, and many expected him to either head to Raw or SmackDown after his epic 2nd run on the black and gold brand came to end. After coming to SmackDown he entered into a program with the Tribal Chief himself Roman Reigns (with some interference from John Cena and Baron Corbin), but it could've turned out differently if WWE had run with the idea Balor initially pitched them. In a new interview with BT Sport, Balor revealed he pitched the idea of heading to NXT UK for a run before heading to SmackDown, and it wouldn't be just for Walter (via Fightful).