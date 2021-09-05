CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Watertown, NY

Blotter: Watertown city police activity for Sunday, Sept. 5

nny360.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATERTOWN — Jason E. Perez, 27, who is listed as homeless, was charged by city police on Saturday with first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree harassment. According to city police, on Saturday afternoon, Mr. Perez entered Larry E. Westberry’s Clay Street home and engaged in a physical altercation with Mr. Westberry, punching him in the forehead with a closed fist and causing Mr. Westberry to skin his elbow. This was in violation of a stay-away order of protection issued out of Jefferson County family court.

www.nny360.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Watertown, NY
Watertown, NY
Government
City
Clay, NY
Watertown, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Blotter#Michigan Ave#Dwi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone who aids or carries out restricted abortions.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy