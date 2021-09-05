Blotter: Watertown city police activity for Sunday, Sept. 5

WATERTOWN — Jason E. Perez, 27, who is listed as homeless, was charged by city police on Saturday with first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree harassment. According to city police, on Saturday afternoon, Mr. Perez entered Larry E. Westberry’s Clay Street home and engaged in a physical altercation with Mr. Westberry, punching him in the forehead with a closed fist and causing Mr. Westberry to skin his elbow. This was in violation of a stay-away order of protection issued out of Jefferson County family court.