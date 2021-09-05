The media is starting to respect Kentucky Football

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vindication is such a gratifying feeling. We’re not there yet for Kentucky, but we’re close. Anyone around or in the BBN has been aware and feels the buzz around the new-look Wildcats. Rumblings of Kentucky’s potential started to creep in to the national media during the offseason, but still, there wasn’t overwhelming optimism about Kentucky. They, rightfully, focused mainly on the Big Blue Wall and the success the run game will inevitably have. What they weren’t focused on enough is that Kentucky now has an offense that has entered the 21st century. Also that nearly their entire starting defense is almost eligible for social security checks.

