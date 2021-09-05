CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

D’Eriq King got through Alabama intact, but the quarterback knows Miami should be better

By David Wilson, Miami Herald
Marietta Daily Journal
 6 days ago

D’Eriq King was not worried when a crunching hit from Christopher Allen sent him crumpling to the ground and hobbling into the medical tent on the Miami Hurricanes’ sideline at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. He was not concerned about the prospect of facing the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide in his first real action since he tore his anterior cruciate ligament in the 2020 Cheez-It Bowl. He was not too scared to take off and run a handful of times, even delivering some of Miami’s most productive plays in its 44-13 loss to Alabama on Saturday.

www.mdjonline.com

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
Miami, FL
Sports
State
Alabama State
Miami, FL
Football
Atlanta, GA
College Sports
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Atlanta, GA
Football
Local
Georgia College Sports
Miami, FL
College Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
D'eriq King
Person
Rhett Lashlee
Person
Christopher Allen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#The Miami Hurricanes#Mercedes Benz Stadium#Acl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Americanfootball
Miami Hurricanes
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLUSA Today

Here’s what Nick Saban told Bill Belichick about Mac Jones before the draft

Prior to the 2021 NFL draft, coach Bill Belichick did diligent research on former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones — who land with the New England patriots at 15th overall. It’s well documented that Belichick and Alabama head coach Nick Saban have a close relationship. With New England preparing to take Jones, Saban peeled back the curtain on what teams were asking about the quarterback.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

The KC Chiefs were right about Le’Veon Bell

Last year, during the NFL postseason, Le’Veon Bell had a clear lane ahead of him, the exact sort of scenario for which he was signed by the K.C. Chiefs at midseason. It was the ideal setup for the recently maligned veteran, a chance on the NFL’s biggest stage in front of primetime cameras to show what he can still do before entering another chance for a free agent payday.
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
College SportsPosted by
CinemaBlend

ESPN Reporter Todd McShay Announces He's Stepping Away After Sideline Report Raised Concern On Social Media

ESPN has introduced a number of prime talents over the years that have become staples of the sports network. And as a result, many have endeared themselves to audiences. Todd McShay is one of those personalities, as the TV analyst has become a trusted source when it comes to the network’s football coverage. Unfortunately, one of McShay’s recent sideline reports left viewers somewhat concerned about his personal health. Now, he’s announced that he’ll be stepping away from work for a while.
NFLPosted by
AL.com

Nick Saban again has sharp words for Jahleel Billingsley

Alabama coach Nick Saban again delivered sharp words for junior tight end Jahleel Billingsley after the Tide’s second scrimmage of fall camp Saturday. Billingsley missed time early in camp because of what Saban called “COVID protocols” and had to “work his way back up the depth chart” after returning. Asked...
NFLPosted by
AL.com

Mark Ingram ready to go where no Alabama running back has gone

Mark Ingram is preparing to go where no Alabama running back has gone – into an 11th NFL season. In 2020, Ingram joined Johnny Davis as the only former Alabama ball-carriers to play in 10 NFL seasons. Davis played from 1978 through 1987 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns. As a fullback and special-teamer, Davis totaled 314 rushing attempts in his 10 seasons.
NBAheatnation.com

Dwyane Wade’s 2-word message to Cedric Ceballos battling COVID-19 in ICU

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade sent some positive energy on Wednesday to former NBA All-Star Cedric Ceballos, who is currently in the hospital battling COVID-19. It certainly looks the virus is taking a toll on Ceballos. Wade surely isn’t the only one who is hoping Ceballos will make a full recovery.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Quandarrius Robinson has been suspended indefinitely, per Nick Saban

Alabama linebacker Quandarrius Robinson has been suspended indefinitely, according to coach Nick Saban. That decision was revealed on Monday, roughly 24 hours after the news broke that Robinson had been arrested for a DUI. Here’s what Saban told reporters about the situation during his weekly press conference:. “Q. Robinson is...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Buccaneers: Bruce Arians is dead wrong about the Cowboys

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians needs to reevaluate the Cowboys. Bruce Arians is one of the best coaches in the NFL, so he will always get the benefit of the doubt. What he did with the Buccaneers is nothing short of spectacular, and the recent Super Bowl win places Arians in the upper echelon of coaches in league history.
Alabama StatePosted by
On3.com

Alabama head coach Nick Saban explains why he's still coaching

Alabama head coach Nick Saban, now 69 years old, has every accolade a college coach can dream of and more. Saban holds a 170-23 record at Alabama, he’s won eight SEC West titles (and seven SEC championships), he’s claimed seven national championships with the Crimson Tide (and one more with LSU), he’s produced three Alabama Heisman Trophy winners, he’s produced 41 consensus All-Americans in Tuscaloosa and has turned Alabama into a titan of the college football world, having been ranked No. 1 in national polls for all or part of every season since 2008.

Comments / 0

Community Policy