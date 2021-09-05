CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

BEAUnz: Making relatable and trendy music, this artist speaks to the masses with experiences that anyone can connect to

By escritorazel
breakingandentering.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArtist BEAUnz is solidifying his mark on music even more so than before with his new hit, Whenever. This song speaks out about important messages, the main one displaying the value of love and time over materials and money, capturing this artist’s unique style and tone along the way to help him stand out from other artists in the industry. Whenever was originally produced to feature another artist, but seeing its potential made BEAUnz keep this masterpiece for himself. With the beat being produced by Big Jeezy, who has collaborated with other successful artists, it’s no surprise that this track has captured the attention of fans all around the globe.

breakingandentering.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
Jeezy
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
John Legend
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Industry#Music Career#Rapper
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicbreakingandentering.net

Mag!c: An inspiration to the masses to never give up on your dreams, this artist helps aspiring musicians to dive into an independent and special journey

Growing up listening to Lil Wayne, Mag!c started creating beats 2 years ago and ran with their newly found talents to start exploring the boundaries of the music industry. With Lil Wayne being this artist’s prime inspiration, it’s no surprise that Mag!c has taken influence to shape their own music with edgy hip-hop elements, although also uses the trap and R&B genres to describe his current and unique sound.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

Mancito Telfort: Speaking out about real-life experiences, this artist is able of connecting to fans on a deeper level

With Telfort aiming for the vocals to become a kind of instrument in themselves, he describes his sound as Martin Luther King meets Gunna. Telfort did indeed admit he would love to collaborate with Gunna, believing that their styles would mesh well together. He is cleverly able to weave Christian principles into the hip-hop genre, constructing songs for secular radio that are relevant and meaningful.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

Dorren Pierre: As An Artist Who Loves To Explore A Range of Genres, Pierre Impresses Fans with Blended, Incomparable Sounds

Dorren Pierre has continued to bless his fans with new music, with his freshest track, On Freeze, including a memorable beat. Working hard on it, Pierre continued to inject it with his creative thoughts and melodic routes in the early mornings. Hosting a similar story to his other songs, Pierre was driven to finish the chorus and half a verse in just one session after hearing the impressive beat. Encouraged by his manager to polish off On Freeze completely, new ideas and possibilities were brought forwards for the song such as having Sy Ari Da Kid feature on it. Pierre claims that the catchy hook included in his latest track allows his fanbase to vibe with his unique blend of sounds.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

Blake Red Is Reborn On The Cradle EP

Time was, not so long ago, that Blake Red was simply talking about her latest EP, The Cradle. In fact, it was only a couple of months ago that she was sharing big plans, tales of recording sessions, and some of the inspirations for the oeuvre. But now it’s here,...
Musicbreakingandentering.net

Blue and Broke: Soulful, reflective, and mysterious, this group are back to captivate their fans with newly released music

Blue and Broke, a Belgium-based based group, are enhancing their music career further with their third studio album, named after the featuring the title track Night Shadows. This song features Henk Hofstede and settles on mysterious and soulful sounds to capture their listeners’ attention. This work follows Edward, Blue and Broke’s album inspired by Edward Hopper, an American artist. Continuing to be influenced by Hopper’s melancholy and mysterious paintings in their music, the group have, this time, shifted the musical theme so that it is more sonic rather than lyrical.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

JAMAR: This artist’s edginess slots perfectly well into our contemporary music industry, appealing to the masses with a modern, laid-back nature

JAMAR has managed to capture the hearts of his fans with his laid-back, edgy sounds that keep listeners coming back for more. With his latest track, What I Like, this artist has blended skilful vocals with an impressively constructed beat that he never gave up on. JAMAR claimed that he kept the ongoing beat for a while within the production process before finally getting into the studio and laying everything out to allow the musical piece to be brought together.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Protege – “King N Da North”

Hip hop artist Protege’s latest song finds him rapping about taking his place at the throne. His bars revolve around being made to make music and turn words into artistic statements, and that he’s got the ice water in his veins to prove it. Specifically he mentions how people weren’t hyping him up originally but now that he’s doing well for himself, people want to fuck with him. Protege reminds everyone to keep it real, stay humble, and learn from the ones who know.
Theater & Dancebreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Julius Dolls – “Glamorize”

Chicago-based indie pop artist Julius Dolls has a new single out. This one kicks things off with a disco feel, gradually introducing Dolls’ ethereal vocals and swelling into an uplifting dance jam that folks of all tastes could enjoy. The production and lyrics together make you feel young and want to bide your time with the people and good times around you. Julius Dolls drops a brightly shining gem in the midst of societal chaos, keeping us in the present moment.
Musictheyoungfolks.com

New Music: MediSun Unveils “Speak Love”

Reggae/R&B singer-songwriter MediSun recently released his new single/music video, “Speak Love,” along with a dub version, entitled “Speak Love Dub” via Lustre Kings Productions. Talking about “Speak Love,” MediSun shares, “The entire world was in the midst of the traumatic events of 2020, and I was facing a very tense...
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: It Is Dead – “A Place of Darkness”

“Cryptsludge” project It Is Dead recently dropped a new EP. Consisting of a ten-minute and nine-minute track, it’s a diabolical pair of compositions that drone menacingly against satanic growls. The lyrics are minimalist but carry enough wickedness to cast you into damnation. If you like your metal blackened and drawn-out, look no further than It Is Dead.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Andrew Prichard – “Love ‘N Laughs”

One of the perks of being a solid songwriter is that you can utilize your skills however you wish. That’s the case for Andrew Prichard, who released a comedy album of loose tracks based on requests. The five song EP is full of fun, but is also based around some decent writing that shows you what the solo act can do if he puts his mind to it. If you just need something to lighten up your day, this is it. Check out “Love N’ Laughs” below:
Musickzmu.org

The Artist Speaks: Man on Man

KZMU interviews Man on Man "MAN ON MAN (M.O.M.), the musical project started by boyfriends Joey Holman (HOLMAN) and Roddy Bottum (Faith No More, Imperial Teen, CRICKETS, Nastie Band), is infused with indie-rock distortion and soaked in gay pop confidence while still maintaining an acerbic and pure sense of humor. MAN ON MAN’s music has a timeless appeal, transcending genre and decade. The varied influences and textures of their debut album, MAN ON MAN, are a meditation on the myriad of emotions of lockdown, as well as this particular moment in their own lives." - Quoted from Polyvinyl Records.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Rahn Harper – “Bugs Bunny”

Hip hop artist Rahn Harper dropped a three-piece EP two weeks back. Featuring artwork of him dressed like the beloved Looney Tune, Harper is feeling like an all-star across this release. He raps about moving boulders, never missing a shot, and having carrots in his teeth as he executes one play after another. “Bugs Bunny” is an EP about being good at what you do and knowing it too. Rahn Harper’s delivered plenty of music in 2021; we can imagine he’s not quite done yet.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Ranay Shakara – “The Love EP”

R&B act Ranay Shakara’s new EP is her introduction to the world, and she keeps things sultry on “The Love EP.” The five-song project is built around Shakara’s reverb-drenched vocals, as she seductively croons about life and love. Collaborations with Rissa Fam and Curtis Crump Jr. break up the vocal tones, but in many ways this is a coming out party for Ranay, who manages to give us a sampling of her capability to handle different tempos and styles with ease. There’s a lot of potential for Ranay Shakara to do some big things in the coming years, and we’re only getting our first taste of it here. Check out “The Love EP” here below:
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Getawaydriver – “Introvert II”

Producer Getawaydriver released a new project at the end of August, and the hard-hitting beats are aplenty on “Introvert II.” The follow-up to his May release, the new tape features eight tracks, and plenty of dark sonic experimentation that makes you feel like you’re in a futuristic action movie. Incorporating elements of trap with more traditional electronic sounds is Getawaydriver’s specialty, and it shows on this project. If you want trap bangers without the interference of a rapper boasting throughout, this tape is one to hold dear. Listen to “Introvert II” below:
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Seanie & Andres Crovetti – “Paper Moon”

Electronic-dream pop artist Seanie teamed up with Andres Crovetti for their debut single. Textural and hazy, the song features gentle vocals that sing about moonlight in your eyes and feeling a cosmic connection with another. It’s a creatively wavy beginning for Seanie, and we look forward to what they’ll do next.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

Jahm: This Artist Will Have You Questioning Your Own Lives And Relationships With His New Romance Track￼

Jahm is back to share his high energy house music, heavily inspired by a range of genres including hip-hop, rap, dubstep, classic house, and disco. Creating a unique sound for the foundation of his music, Jahm likes to involve punchy drums and rolling house-style bass lines into his tracks, continuously experimenting with new sounds. Influenced by artists he would love to collaborate with, Hooders and Marten Horger within the house genre have had a big impact on this artist’s career. Furthermore, Jahm claims that more well-known names such as Michael Jackson, Eminem, and Lil’ Wayne amongst others also helped him further his musical career in a broader sense.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

KELLy: Sharing Positive, Upbeat Sounds With The World, This Artist Continues To Take Making New Tracks In His Stride

Connor Kelly has been under the artist name KELLy for some time now, creating a shift as his music continues to shape and develop into sounds that encapsulate his fanbase. His newly dropped track, About Time, explores the feeling of love in a romantic nature, being universal and relatable to people all over the globe. Whilst fans can connect with the realness of the lyrics and feelings encased within this track, people are also attracted to this song due to its feel-good beat.

Comments / 0

Community Policy