A SOFT PLACE TO LAND: Zaylin and Faith on their way - got to get ready

This story is part of an on-going series about foster care and finding foster parents to help. Tomorrow they’re coming. 4 o’clock is the updated time of arrival; it was 7 o’clock previously and the time moving forward makes everything feel a little more real. This is the third time we have expected to get these same children, so there is still the chance they won’t come at all, but tomorrow at 4 p.m., they are supposed to be getting dropped off by their social worker.