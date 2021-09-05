Ethan Michael Sankey, 19, of Salina, passed away unexpectedly on September 01, 2021. He was bornon December 7, 2001 in Salina, the son of Steven Sankey and Kristin Desaire. He graduated from Salina South High School in 2020 and was in his sophomore year at University of Kansas in Lawrence. Ethan is survived by his Parents, Brothers – Aidan and Logan Sankey, Grandparents -Marty and Sheri Desaire, Mike and Joanie Sankey, Pam and Roger Pentico, Great Grandparents – Ralph and Linda Morton, Alice Sankey, Uncles and Aunts - Matt and Kendra Smith, Eric and Lisa Sankey, Ame Sankey, Cousins - Keaton, Isaac, Maliah Smith, Mason, and Jackson Sankey, Jenny and Duane McAnarney, Aunt Kathy and Uncle Donand many extended family members and friends.