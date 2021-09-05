CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

Arza Hammond

Salina Journal
Salina - Arza A. Hammond, 42, Salina, passed away Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at his home. He was born May 31, 1979 in Burlington to Steve and Laticia (Garcia) Hammond. Arza was a graduate of LeRoy High School. He enlisted in the United States Army for close to 11 years and retired as a highly decorated veteran. He and Anna Goble were married on May 8, 2009. Arza loved to coach and did so for the Salina Spikes Baseball Club and the YMCA youth football. He worked for Sunflower Pool and Patio for many years and he was the construction site manager at the time of his death.

