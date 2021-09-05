CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida grapples with COVID-19's deadliest phase yet

By Associated Press
Cover picture for the articleMIAMI (AP) — Florida is in the grip of its deadliest wave of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, a disaster driven by the highly contagious delta variant. While Florida’s vaccination rate is slightly higher than the national average, the Sunshine State has an outsize population of elderly people, who are especially vulnerable to the virus. It also has a vibrant party scene. And it has a Republican governor who has taken a hard line against mask requirements, vaccine passports and business shutdowns.

