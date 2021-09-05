CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Navy identifies 5 Sailors killed in San Diego helicopter crash

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
The United States Navy identified the five Sailors killed in an August 31 helicopter crash off the coast of San Diego.

The names of the deceased are:

  • Lt. Bradley A. Foster, 29, a pilot from Oakhurst, California
  • Lt. Paul R. Fridley, 28, a pilot from Annandale, Virginia
  • Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class James P. Buriak, 31, from Salem, Virginia
  • Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Sarah F. Burns, 31, from Severna Park, Maryland
  • Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Bailey J. Tucker, 21, from St. Louis, Missouri

The Sailors were declared dead after an extensive search, which has shifted to a recovery operation.

According to the Navy, the Sailors were part of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 8, which was embarked on the USS Abraham Lincoln.

Five additional Sailors on the aircraft carrier were hurt in the incident. Two were taken ashore to be treated and another three were treated on the ship.

The crash's cause is still under investigation.

