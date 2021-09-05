US Navy identifies 5 Sailors killed in San Diego helicopter crash

The United States Navy identified the five Sailors killed in an August 31 helicopter crash off the coast of San Diego.

The names of the deceased are:

Lt. Bradley A. Foster, 29, a pilot from Oakhurst, California

Lt. Paul R. Fridley, 28, a pilot from Annandale, Virginia

Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class James P. Buriak, 31, from Salem, Virginia

Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Sarah F. Burns, 31, from Severna Park, Maryland

Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Bailey J. Tucker, 21, from St. Louis, Missouri

The Sailors were declared dead after an extensive search, which has shifted to a recovery operation.

According to the Navy, the Sailors were part of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 8, which was embarked on the USS Abraham Lincoln.

Five additional Sailors on the aircraft carrier were hurt in the incident. Two were taken ashore to be treated and another three were treated on the ship.

The crash's cause is still under investigation.