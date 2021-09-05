Pakistan’s spy chief visits Kabul for meeting with Taliban
Pakistan’s military spy chief visited Afghanistan to meet Taliban leaders and discuss security and border issues. The director general of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence agency, Faiz Hameed, led a delegation and participated in talks about the recent changes, ranging from the Taliban takeover to their efforts to form a new government in Afghanistan, said Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid. There were also discussions on rebuilding activities at Kabul’s airport, he said.www.miamiherald.com
