This dramatic-looking creation, the Cupra UrbanRebel, is the first glimpse of the model that’s likely to lead the VW Group’s push into even more affordable electric cars. The concept has been revealed ahead of a physical unveil at next week’s Munich Motor Show, and is said to preview the design language that Cupra will use when it brings its smallest all-electric model to market in 2025. The show car is being introduced as a motorsport model - hence the enormous rear wing, complete with racing numbers on the endplates - but remove these elements and the overall shape is a guide to how Cupra’s designers will use the all-electric platform for a small car.