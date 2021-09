our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know. You might be tempted to think that if you've seen one home invasion movie, you've seen them all. While it's true that the conventions of this subgenre make it slightly more difficult to be truly unique, creative, and distinct from previous efforts, I would humbly suggest that there's still a little more juice to be wrung out of these movies. Don't just take my word for it, though. Netflix will try to take it upon itself to prove any doubters wrong with "Intrusion," a new thriller that could be much more than it appears to be at first glance. Should that catch your eye, read on to find out everything you need to know about "Intrustion."