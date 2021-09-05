Las Vegas Raiders: Get excited about the new-look offensive line
The Las Vegas Raiders made wholesale changes along the offensive line, but it is a unit to be excited about this upcoming season. Going into this offseason, many felt that the offensive line was a group that was set heading into the 2021 NFL season, not one that needed to be revamped. Sure, Trent Brown had his issues in the Silver and Black, never really be available for a long period of time, but he was under contract, and very good when healthy.justblogbaby.com
