CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

10 Ways to Look 10 Years Younger, Say Experts

By Leah Groth
Posted by 
EatThis
EatThis
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There is no way to stop the hands of time and prevent the aging process from actually happening. However, there are a number of ways to help improve longevity and even look much younger than you are. Eat This, Not That! asked a variety of experts the question everyone wants answered: what can I do to look 10 years younger? Read on to find out what they had to say—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.

www.eatthis.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
EatThis

EatThis

New York City, NY
94K+
Followers
9K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

The no-diet weight loss solution! Learn thousands of easy food swaps that can save you 10, 20, 30 pounds or more!

 https://www.eatthis.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skin Care#Dry Skin#Skin Conditions#Skin Types#Covid#Riverchase Dermatology#Md#Eating#Nyc Neuropsychologist#Faculty#Columbia University#Abc#Uva B Rays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Longevity
Related
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

Having This One Thing Can Mean You're Obese

Obesity can seem like something that happens to other people, not you, but in fact, you might be a person with obesity. In America, the US obesity prevalence was recently 42.4%, according to the CDC. That's a lot of people whose weight is above normal, and it's a dangerously high number: Obesity can cause all kinds of death and health issues, including high blood pressure, type-2 diabetes, coronary heart disease, a stroke, gallbladder disease—and it makes other diseases, like COVID, way worse. That's why knowing these 5 tips could be key to saving your life. For 5 reasons why you may be a person with obesity, read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Eating Jalapeños, Says Science

Jalapeños make for an excellent addition to several dishes, most famously tacos and guacamole. They can also be made into an appetizer (jalapeño poppers, anyone?) or give a sweet margarita some spice. However, there are some people that struggle to tolerate the pepper—and no, we're not just referring to those whose taste buds can't handle the heat.
SciencePosted by
EatThis

Secret Effects of Eating Cashews, Says Science

With a buttery smooth texture and ultra-rich flavor, it's not surprising in the slightest that cashews are the most popular nut in the United States. While you may know that they're delicious, what you may not be aware of is the many positive effects eating cashews can have on your health. Not only are cashews high in protein, fiber, and healthy fats, but they also contain a wide range of vitamins and minerals that can benefit your body in many different ways.
WorkoutsPosted by
EatThis

Ugly Side Effects of Not Exercising at All, Say Leading Experts

It likely won't come as a shock to you to hear that leading a life lacking in physical activity won't do your body any favors. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a sedentary lifestyle is one of the four pillars associated with avoidable chronic disease, alongside a poor diet, engaging in certain obvious nicotine-related habits, and alcohol abuse. The CDC also emphasizes that sedentary behavior is associated with "an estimated $117 billion" in healthcare costs every year.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

The One Food to Eat For Better Heart Health, Says Dietitian

Heart disease is the number one cause of mortality in the U.S., accounting for approximately 25% of stateside deaths. While genetics can predispose some people to cardiovascular problems, lifestyle choices are a significant contributor to both heart disease and heart disease mortality. That's why it's so important to limit stress, get adequate exercise, and make sure you're steering clear of foods that can contribute to your heart disease risk, like deep-fried snacks and high-sugar treats.
WorkoutsPosted by
EatThis

One Important Lean-Body Exercise Tip from a Trainer Over 60

If you're a loyal reader of ETNT Mind+Body, you're no doubt familiar with the term "sarcopenia." Primarily associated with older people, it refers to the inexorable loss of muscle mass, muscle function, and strength as we age. "Risk factors for sarcopenia include age, gender and level of physical activity," says...
HealthPosted by
EatThis

Getting Older? Sitting for This Long Every Day Is Dangerous, Says Study

If you feel like you spend far too much time each day staring at a screen, you're certainly not alone. The American Heart Association reports that the typical adult uses either a TV, smartphone, or computer for more than 10 hours per day. What goes hand in hand with screen use? Sitting down. After all, no one watches their favorite show or browses the web upright for an extended period of time.
HealthPosted by
EatThis

Over 60? Stop Doing These 5 Things, Say Doctors

The golden years come with concerns and challenges, to be sure. But they also can truly be the best years of your life. To make the most of them, there are some simple things you shouldn't forget to do. Remember these five doctor-recommended aging tips, and you'll be well on your way to preserving your health and happiness. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HealthPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Best Supplement For Women, Says Dietitian

Calcium! Zinc! Collagen, oh my! As women age, they are often told to take a myriad of supplements to keep their bones, skin, and hair in tip-top shape, but not all supplements are necessary, and some even do a better job at keeping you healthy than others. While you should...
RecipesPosted by
EatThis

Popular Foods to Strengthen Immunity After 50, Say Dietitians

Sign up for our newsletter to get daily recipes and food news in your inbox! Fall is here, which means apple pie, pumpkin carving, and as much pumpkin spice as we can possibly handle. Unfortunately, fall also means a drop in temperatures and a rise in the flu season. With this and a lingering pandemic, strengthening your immune system is more important now than ever.
HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You're Lacking Magnesium, Say Health Experts

Magnesium is an essential electrolyte, utilized by every cell in the body. But the highly processed foods that comprise the Western diet are low in magnesium, and it's possible to become deficient. The condition isn't very common, and it's been called "the invisible deficiency," because it's easy to miss. These are some of the sure signs you're lacking magnesium, according to experts. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HealthPosted by
EatThis

13 Ways You're Ruining Your Body After 60, Say Experts

As we age, our health needs change. In other words, what worked when we were younger may have a detrimental impact on our body and mind later in life. What health habits are the most damaging? Eat This, Not That! Health surveyed some of the top experts in the country, who revealed some of the worst ways you can ruin your body in your senior years. Read on for 13 ways you're ruining your body after 60—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
SciencePosted by
EatThis

Everyday Habits That Can Be "Deadly," According to Science

You never think too much about getting sick until you're sick. But what if some of the things you are doing every day—seemingly innocent things—are actually shortening your life? And what if just knowing about them, and making a few simple tweaks, could extend your life? Wouldn't you like to know what they are? That's why we collected the best advice from doctors about what everyday habits could be "deadly" and what you can do about it. Read on for five essential life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
DietsPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Worst Diet For Americans, Says Science

Americans don't always meet the standard dietary recommendations. In fact, the Journal of Nutrition found that the majority of adults in the US struggle to eat enough vegetables, whole grains, and legumes in their diet on any given day. Given that it's so easy to find processed and fast foods that are high in added sugar, sodium, and trans fats, that it's no wonder Americans are struggling to meet their daily nutrient needs. That's why it probably won't surprise you to learn that according to many different research studies, the #1 worst diet for Americans is what is known as the Standard American Diet.
HealthPosted by
EatThis

Over 55? Stop Doing These Things Right Now, Say Experts

All of us would like to think we're getting better with age. But the truth is, most of us aren't getting better at avoiding certain patterns that come with aging—everyday habits that can seriously affect your heart, brain and cancer risk, some you'd never guess were that harmful. These are five things that doctors are practically begging you to stop doing after the age of 55, so you can have many healthy years to come. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Eating Too Much Salt, Says Science

Sodium is an essential part of your diet. As an electrolyte, sodium is key for maintaining homeostasis in the body, which allows many bodily functions to operate smoothly and steadily. However, if you consume too much sodium, that can throw your body off balance and cause several immediate side effects.
WorkoutsPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Exercise Injury You Need to Avoid After 60, Says Science

Fact: No matter how fit we are, our bodies will inexorably begin to feel the wear and tear of time. That means we're all more susceptible to aches, pains, and injuries as we grow older. The good news is that exercise helps, especially for older adults looking to maintain robust health, mobility, and independence for as long as possible. According to a study published in Sports Medicine, "most physically active elderly people are selected individuals with respect to their superior health and physical capacity compared with inactive persons of the same age, thus making it possible to further improve their physical capacity."

Comments / 0

Community Policy