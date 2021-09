You may have heard about adding vitamin C to your skincare routine, but with so many products available, it’s hard to tell where the benefit truly lies. Just as vitamin C is essential in our diets for its ability to protect our cells against harmful free radicals, vitamin C can help your skin cells combat similar harmful molecules. Very little of the vitamin C that we consume travels to our skin cells, so topical products should be a staple in your skincare routine. Vitamin C is incredibly diverse, as it can minimize and reverse signs of aging, brighten your skin, even skin tone, and reduce the appearance of dark spots. If you’re ready to treat your skin to the benefits of vitamin C, read on for five different products that can help meet your needs!