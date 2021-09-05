CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marchers Walk 7,000 Steps For Canadian Pair Detained By China

By Michel COMTE
Hundreds of supporters of two Canadian men being held in China on what Ottawa says are specious charges marched 7,000 steps through the Canadian capital on Sunday to mark the pair's 1,000th day of "unjust" detention. Similar events in support of Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig were held elsewhere in...

