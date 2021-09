El Salvador’s Legislative Assembly, controlled by a majority of deputies from New Ideas, the party of President Nayib Bukele, this week approved two laws that automatically retire one third of the country’s judges. The reforms of the Law of the Judicial Career and the Organic Law of the General Prosecutor’s Office, promoted by seven deputies of New Ideas, involve retiring magistrates and prosecutors over 60 years of age, as well as those who accumulate more than 30 years of career.