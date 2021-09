“Get up here. You’re writing,” Don Forst, the Voice’s editor, commanded. I had called him after waiting in line to use a phone booth in Lower Manhattan to tell him what I had just seen: First, as I came up from the subway station at Chambers and Church, a flaming hole at the top of one of the World Trade Towers. And then, the second plane, gliding through a cerulean sky and piercing the other tower. I stood aghast with a small crowd of New Yorkers and wondered at the primal sound that streamed out of us, a collective gasping inhale and wailing exhale louder than the sirens that were already blaring nearby.