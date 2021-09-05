CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tahlequah, OK

Cherokee Nation observes Medication Assisted Treatment Clinic for International Overdose Awareness Day

By STAFF REPORTS
cherokeephoenix.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAHLEQUAH – The Cherokee Nation observed Aug. 31 as International Overdose Awareness Day and continues to focus on medication assisted treatment and overdose prevention. According to a CN press release, the CN Behavioral Health offers programs and services that aim to reduce addiction and overdose, including Medication Assisted Treatment. The MAT Clinic inside W.W. Hastings Hospital provides access to behavioral health clinicians and medications that prevent withdrawals while patients are on their journey toward sobriety, the release states.

www.cherokeephoenix.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tahlequah, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Government
Tahlequah, OK
Health
City
Tahlequah, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cherokees#Continuum#Naloxone#The Cherokee Nation#The Mat Clinic#W W Hastings Hospital#Cn Behavioral Health#The Mat Program#Health Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone who aids or carries out restricted abortions.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy