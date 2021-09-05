Cherokee Nation observes Medication Assisted Treatment Clinic for International Overdose Awareness Day

TAHLEQUAH – The Cherokee Nation observed Aug. 31 as International Overdose Awareness Day and continues to focus on medication assisted treatment and overdose prevention. According to a CN press release, the CN Behavioral Health offers programs and services that aim to reduce addiction and overdose, including Medication Assisted Treatment. The MAT Clinic inside W.W. Hastings Hospital provides access to behavioral health clinicians and medications that prevent withdrawals while patients are on their journey toward sobriety, the release states.