‘Blue Bloods’ Star Tom Selleck Taking on Major New Role With Series for Upcoming Season

Well, it’s about time. Acting legend Tom Selleck, who has been starring as the patriarch of the Reagan family on “Blue Bloods” for the past 10 years, has officially been included as an executive producer on the hit CBS show.

It’s hard to believe that it took 12 seasons for Selleck to earn the extra credit. After all, the man is a television icon and negotiated a position as an executive producer on his classic show “Magnum P.I.” back in the 1980s. Of course, every show is different. And perhaps Selleck didn’t see “Blue Bloods” becoming such a long-lasting success. However you cut it, Selleck is one of the reasons the show has been so successful. For that reason, the promotion news CBS issued in a statement recently seems long overdue.

According to Cartermatt.com, “Blue Bloods” fans don’t have anything to worry about in terms of major changes to the show. The executive producer designation will reportedly give Selleck more say in the creative process. But Kevin Wade, the true showrunner, has led the show to an all-time run with his production and writing over the years. As far as fans are concerned, the most significant visible change will likely be Tom Selleck’s onscreen credits sporting the title of executive producer.

Further, the CBS press release included details regarding fan-favorite Sami Gayle, who plays Nicky Reagan on the show. Per Cartermatt.com, Gayle lost her designation as a member of the “main cast.” Rather, she is now listed as a “regular” cast member. This is still welcome news for “Blue Bloods” fans, as Gayle left the show during Season 10 to reportedly focus on school. She popped up once or twice in Season 11 but otherwise hasn’t been very involved. It will be interesting to see how much she factors into Season 12.

‘Blue Bloods’ Director Speaks on How Tom Selleck Helps Bring ‘Heart’ to the Show

Tom Selleck has received no shortage of praise from his fellow cast members on the show. The opportunity to work alongside such a legendary figure is huge. And that respect extends to the other side of the lens as well. “Blue Bloods” director David Barett explained his process and how Tom Selleck factors into it.

“My brand, if you will, is to find the heart in a show. Where is the heart? If there’s no heart, it’s not relatable. If it’s not relatable, it’s not commercial,” Barrett explained. “With a grandfather that’s a lot like Tom Selleck, it just kind of felt like home. I knew if I could try to approach it from a way where I could let the actors really have as big a stage as they needed to behave as truthfully as they could, that the audience would never bump on the message.”