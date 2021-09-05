Are there any attorneys who handle emotional distress cases in regards to family law that has class action lawsuit capabilities?
I have a case that has spanned 12 years in family law. I have laid the groundwork for a potential billion dollar class action lawsuit to take on the family court system. Over 80 hearings, 800 docket entries, illegal orders, unconstitutional rulings, numerous violations of rules of professional conduct, 7 judges/magistrates, and much more. All documented - transcripts, recordings, and so forth. More than can make one's head spin.avvo.com
Comments / 0