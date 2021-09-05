Are there any attorneys who handle emotional distress cases in regards to family law that has class action lawsuit capabilities?

BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) – A class action lawsuit announced Wednesday by two high-profile attorneys accuses the city of Beverly Hills and Police Captain Scott Dowling of targeting people of color under the guise of the department’s “Operation Safe Streets.” “I was scared. I never been to jail in my life,” said Jasmine Williams, a Pennsylvania nurse who was arrested, along with her boyfriend Kahlil White, on the first day of their vacation for riding scooters on the sidewalk and, allegedly, resisting arrest. The couple, however, thinks there was another reason for their arrest. “The case was dismissed because they knew we were being...