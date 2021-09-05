CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Another Season for Bustang to Broncos

By Jonson Kuhn
northfortynews
northfortynews
 4 days ago
The Colorado Department of Transportation has resumed Bustang to Broncos service. Service was suspended last year due to COVID-19 and restricted capacity at the stadium. “This will be our fifth season of Bustang to Broncos, and this service has been a huge success in previous years, with full buses for all regular-season games and most of the pre-season games,” said CDOT’s Director of Transit and Rail Amber Blake. “The convenience of a parking location close to the stadium and an arrival time about 90 minutes before kick-off provides fans time to enjoy the pre-game festivities.”

northfortynews.com

northfortynews

northfortynews

Fort Collins, CO
Northern Colorado's Weekly Independent Local News

 http://northfortynews.com
