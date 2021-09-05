CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is trial by combat legal in the United States?

It seems to be the height of irony that you chose brain injury as your legal topic. Are you aware that there we live in the 21st Century and that there is a court system and a rule of law? Trial by combat is called aggravated assault and attempted or perhaps actual manslaughter. You cannot disrupt the peace by playing medieval games of mayhem in public. There are a plethora of different legal methods to settle disputes. Violence, even agreed violence is not one of them.

