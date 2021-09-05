BYU football report card: Cougars get decent marks in season opening win over Arizona

After a tremendous 2020 season in which they went 11-1, the BYU Cougars opened officially what could be considered a new era on Saturday night. In their 24-16 win over the Arizona Wildcats at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the Cougars were very good in some areas but, like always and especially after a season opener, they have some things they need to get better at in order to be successful the rest of the season.