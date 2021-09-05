LSU's crushing loss to UCLA caps rough week in Louisiana: 'They outplayed us for 60 minutes'

Darrin Gienger spent the week before LSU’s humiliating loss to UCLA picking up the pieces of his damaged house down in Houma, Louisiana. Gienger said he and his family were lucky to emerge from the Category 4 Hurricane Ida with minor ceiling damage, a little water intrusion, a flattened fence and tree debris scattered about his yard. At one point in the cleanup, Gienger stopped collecting the roof shingles in his yard, looked up at his roof and decided to climb it. He had an LSU game to watch.