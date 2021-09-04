CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Need urgent advise and medical assistance immediately

 6 days ago

Another car pushed my car to a retaining wall in the highway. I got out to see the damage and use the restroom but I fell unconscious due to the injury to my head. The police and ambulance came and took my friend to hospital with broken arm. They did not see me because the grass was high or they did not look for me. I recovered consciousness 2 hours later and my car and friend were gone. I walked home because my phone was in my car and couldn't call anyone. I need to go to hospital but I am afraid to be arrested.

CVPD officers assist with medical emergency

CVPD officers assist with medical emergency

CARRABASSETT VALLEY — July 1, 2021 around 10 a.m., Carrabassett Valley Police Department was alerted to a man down not breathing in the 3100 block of Carrabassett Drive (Rt. 27). Assistant Police Chief Rick Billian, Officer Wally Spencer and Officer Todd Burbank quickly responded to the residence to assess the situation and render aid.
Family Relationships850wftl.com

Baby found dead after parents left her with a relative to get a break

An 11-month -old baby has been found dead after her parents left her with a “relative” so that they “could get a break. ”. The incident occurred last week in Indiana. Authorities say the child’s parents Kenneth Lain and Tiffany Coburn dropped the child off with 37-year-old Justin Miller on Friday but then contacted them on Sunday when Miller failed to return the girl.
Relationshipswashingtonnewsday.com

After 8 years, a ‘dead’ teen returns home, claiming rebirth.

After 8 years, a ‘dead’ teen returns home, claiming rebirth. In a strange scenario, an Indian 8-year-old boy claims to be the reincarnation of a 13-year-old boy who drowned in a canal eight years ago. The boy, who arrived at the house of the deceased teenager on Thursday in Nagla...
WorldNewsweek

'The truckies are going to shut down the country,' citing Covid-19 vaccines are 'poison'

A group of truck drivers furious about public health restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic has vowed to protest by shutting down all major highways in Australia next week. Plans to protest vaccine mandates and other restrictions by blocking highways in and out of every Australian state on Tuesday, August 31, were first detailed in a viral video featuring a man who identified himself as a truck driver on Monday, according to Daily Mail Australia.
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

COVID-19 Vaccine Scandal: Nurse is Suspected to Have Injected Thousands of People With Salt Water Instead of the Real Doses

Going to get vaccinated for COVID but instead receiving an injection with saline solution may sound amusing to many of us. But it’s what supposedly happened to thousands of Germans. A nurse is suspected of having replaced over 8,500 vaccine doses with salt water, as health officials from the German state of Lower Saxony report.
Health

Georgia Couple Dies of COVID-19 Within Hours of Each Other, Leaving 2 Teenage Children Behind

A married couple has died of COVID-19 within hours of each other, leaving behind their two children. Martin and Trina Daniel, who had been married for over two decades, both died July 6 after their whole family contracted the virus in June, ABC News reports. Martin, 53, died at home while Trina, 49, died later that night after being hospitalized. They were not vaccinated.
EatThis

Early Signs You Have a Delta Infection

Reports of rising caseloads and travel restrictions, reminders to mask up—the COVID-19 pandemic may seem frustratingly like more of the same. But the face of COVID is changing. Not only is the Delta variant much more contagious, it also seems to be producing slightly different initial symptoms. Those are important to know, even if you've been vaccinated, because the virus can produce breakthrough infections. If you experience any of these symptoms, get a COVID test and call your doctor for advice. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Best Life

If You Use This Medication, Stop Immediately, FDA Says

Getting a new prescription from your doctor can be both a relief and nerve-racking at once. While you might be hopeful that it will help with the condition it's supposed to treat, you may also find yourself nervous about the potential side effects associated with your new medication. In the case of one particular medication, those prescribed it have extra reason for concern, now that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is recommending that anyone who takes it stop immediately due to the health risk it presents. Read on to find out if your medication could be putting you in harm's way.
Fox News

Police warn parents against back-to-school photo trend

With back-to-school in full swing, safety experts and law enforcement are urging parents to be mindful of what they share in regards to a popular social media photo trend with kids – as it could make them easy targets for predators. On Aug. 8, the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office in...
Public HealthCosmopolitan

Mu COVID-19 variant: What is it and what are the symptoms?

Although the Delta variant has been dominating conversations and headlines surrounding COVID-19 for the last few months, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has now listed a new "variant of interest." According to WHO, the Mu COVID-19 variant (also known as B.1.621) "has a constellation of mutations that indicate potential properties...
Jerry johnson

Another Deadly Infectious Disease At The Door Of America.

The Centers For Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) published a warning about an infectious disease caused by the Burkholderia pseudomallei bacterium. The Centers For Disease Control & Prevention has confirmed that Health officials from various states tried to find a common source of exposure to numerous cases of a deadly disease known as Melioidosis (or Whitmore's Disease); it can be highly infectious.
The Independent

Biden administration allowing Afghan children who arrived in US without a parent to stay with adult they travelled with

The Biden administration is adjusting processing guidance for all Afghan children who arrived in the US without a parent, the Health and Human Services (HHS) Department has said. The US will allow the Afghan children to stay with the adult they travelled with, the guidance issued over the weekend by the agency said.The Health and Human Services Department issued fresh guidance over the weekend that outlined steps to avoid Afghan children being separated from adults who are their caregivers upon arrival to the US.Ned Price, the US State Department spokesperson has said last week that “very few Afghan children are...

