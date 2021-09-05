A Complete Check List for House Hunters

At the peak, more than 9 million American homeowners paused paying their monthly mortgage payments during the most difficult months of the pandemic. They did not go into foreclosure but instead entered “forbearance.” This allows homeowners with a mortgage to pause or reduce their payments for a limited time. At some point, they must resume making payments and make up the missed payments. The government says that as of July 23, 2021, there were still 1.75 million Americans in forbearance.