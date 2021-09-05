2 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $136,000
Remodeled 1-level Cottage-Move-in Ready, 2 large bedrooms with 1 and 1/2 baths; Spacious Kitchen, Dining Room, Large Living Room with brick fireplace and Laundry all on main level; nice backyard for kids or pets; Detached workshop with electricity; Very Convenient Location-Walk to Riverside Park, Cross St Complex, Ingles & Downtown. Unfinished basement-great for additional storage; plenty of off-street parking; great rental property (long or short term); NOTE: (166 sq ft has a ceiling height 0f approximately 81 inches)mcdowellnews.com
