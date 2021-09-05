U.S. 1 South Lane Closure Scheduled in Chadds Ford Township

EXTON, PA — Police investigating a burglary from the Meineke in Exton are seeking help from the public. Authorities state the burglary occurred on September 5, 2021, at approximately 12:16 AM. The pictured suspect goes behind the auto shop and disconnects the power by partially removing the PECO meter. A cement paving block was used to break the window to gain access to the building. There were approximately 140 Emission stickers, 30 Safety stickers, and $450.00 U.S.C. that was stolen from the business.