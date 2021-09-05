U.S. 1 South Lane Closure Scheduled in Chadds Ford Township
CHADDS FORD, PA — Southbound U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) motorists will encounter a lane closure 24/7 between U.S. 202 (Wilmington Pike) and Hoffman Mill Road on Tuesday, September 7, through Saturday, September 11, for concrete patching under a project to repair and resurface approximately six miles of U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) in Chadds Ford and Concord townships, Delaware County and Pennsbury Township, Chester County, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).www.mychesco.com
