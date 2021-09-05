CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chadds Ford, PA

U.S. 1 South Lane Closure Scheduled in Chadds Ford Township

By MyChesCo
Posted by 
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CHADDS FORD, PA — Southbound U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) motorists will encounter a lane closure 24/7 between U.S. 202 (Wilmington Pike) and Hoffman Mill Road on Tuesday, September 7, through Saturday, September 11, for concrete patching under a project to repair and resurface approximately six miles of U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) in Chadds Ford and Concord townships, Delaware County and Pennsbury Township, Chester County, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chadds Ford, PA
County
Delaware County, PA
State
Delaware State
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Worcester Township, PA
Chester County, PA
Traffic
Chester County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
County
Chester County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Delaware County, PA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Hoffman Mill Road#Penndot#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Montgomery County, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

$690K Grant Announced for block Pavement Improvement in Chester, Montgomery Counties

HARRISBURG, PA — State Rep. Melissa Shusterman, D-Chester/Montgomery, today announced that the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has awarded a grant of $689,496 to rehabilitate the block pavement on Gulph Road in Valley Forge National Historical Park, part of the National Memorial Arch in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County and Tredyffrin Township, Chester County.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Announces Phase One Improvements to the Broad, Germantown, and Erie Project, Changes to Phase Two

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia‘s Mayor Kenney and State Senator Sharif Street announced changes Wednesday to the project at Broad, Germantown, and Erie (BGE). Over the last four years, the City has been working with neighbors around the BGE intersection to design and implement changes with the goal of improving safety, strengthening commerce and supporting neighborhood businesses, providing better connections to public transit, and honoring local history and culture.
Chester County, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Chester County Health Department Schedules Potassium Iodide Distribution for Residents Near Atomic Power Station

WEST CHESTER, PA — As a part of Chester County’s ongoing emergency preparedness efforts, the Chester County Health Department is making available free Potassium Iodide tablets for people who live within a 10-mile radius of the Limerick Generating Station and Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station today, September 9, 2021, 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Kimberton Fire Company in Phoenixville, PA. The fire company is located at the intersection of Pike Springs Road and Firehouse Lane.
Bryn Mawr, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Aqua Urges Southeastern Pennsylvania Customers to Save Water, Offers Tips as Utility Continues to Recover from Storm Damage

BRYN MAWR, PA — Aqua Pennsylvania strongly encourages customers throughout its southeastern Pennsylvania service area to continue their efforts to save water until further notice as the utility works to restore normal operations at its largest water treatment plant, which was heavily damaged by the devastating floods caused by Tropical Storm Ida last week.
Downingtown, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

$99K Grant Announced for Chester County Intermediate Unit

DOWNINGTOWN, PA — State Rep. Dan Williams, D-Chester, announced that Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency has approved the Chester County Intermediate Unit #24 request of $99,705 in federal SOR funds to implement the LifeSkills Training program in the middle and high schools of 12 school districts. LST is a...
Wilmington, DEPosted by
MyChesCo

Wilmington Mayor Shares Announcement About Flood Assistance Programs

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington’s Mayor Mike Purzycki joined Delaware Governor John Carney and the Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) yesterday to issue a joint announcement about flood assistance programs for residents impacted by the remnants of Hurricane Ida last week. “It’s a difficult task to pull lives and properties back...
Coatesville, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Another Milestone for Development of Coatesville Train Station

COATESVILLE, PA — As the September 16th due date quickly approaches for contract bids to build the new Coatesville Train Station, the City is poised to mark another milestone for one of its most anticipated projects. According to a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) news advisory, the selected contractor will...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Philly Anti-Violence Efforts Awarded More than $5 Million

HARRISBURG, PA — Projects intended to reduce community violence in Philadelphia have been awarded more than $5 million, announced state Sen. Vincent Hughes. The grants, through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency were awarded to community groups, Temple University Health System, the School District of Philadelphia and more than two dozen other organizations working in the city to address the surge in violence.
Harrisburg, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Melissa Mann Appointed to Lead Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission’s Bureau of Historic Sites & Museums

HARRISBURG, PA — The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) has appointed Melissa Mann to the role of director of the agency’s Bureau of Historic Sites & Museums. In this position, Mann will supervise Pennsylvania’s 24 state-owned historic sites and museums, leading division chiefs, site administrators, regional educators and curators, and administrative staff. This network of sites and museums along the Pennsylvania Trails of History traces 300 years of Pennsylvania’s history.
Exton, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

West Whiteland PD Seeking Help in Meineke Burglary Investigation

EXTON, PA — Police investigating a burglary from the Meineke in Exton are seeking help from the public. Authorities state the burglary occurred on September 5, 2021, at approximately 12:16 AM. The pictured suspect goes behind the auto shop and disconnects the power by partially removing the PECO meter. A cement paving block was used to break the window to gain access to the building. There were approximately 140 Emission stickers, 30 Safety stickers, and $450.00 U.S.C. that was stolen from the business.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
MyChesCo

Governor Wolf: Pennsylvania Agriculture Ready to Combat Climate Change, Needs Increased Federal Support

HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf is calling for U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to implement a $737 million Chesapeake Bay Resilient Farms Initiative to support Pennsylvania farmers in their desire to take a stand against climate change by implementing on-farm efforts for more sustainable agriculture practices that reduce nitrogen output, improve water quality, and effectively decrease negative impacts of climate change on agriculture.
BusinessPosted by
MyChesCo

Gillespiehall’s Clara Mattucci Named Partner

HOCKESSIN, DE — Behaviorist Clara Mattucci has been named partner at the strategic communication firm GillespieHall, a BGP Publicity Inc., business. Mattucci joined GillespieHall as a social media strategist in 2011. Her previous position at the firm before making partner was Chief Operating Officer. Mattucci, a social scientist and marketing...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Police Seek Suspect in Fatal Hit-And-Run in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia Police say that on August 8, 2021, at about 8:00 pm, Rebecca Malave and her son Armani Negron, a 3-year-old male, were struck by a hit and run driver. Rebecca died several days later and Armani is still in critical condition at Saint Christopher’s Hospital with a traumatic brain injury. Surveillance video was obtained from 5th & Luzerne and it was enhanced at the FBI Regional Computer Forensics Laboratory.

Comments / 0

Community Policy