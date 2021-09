While some people hope that the Chicago Bears have a good 2021 season, general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy could see the door if the team struggles once again. The time is upon us. The Chicago Bears finally start their 2021 regular season this week. They take to the road to face the Los Angeles Rams. While not many people have hope for a good game to open up the season, they do have some hope for at least a decent season. Of course, that could just be them seeing things through rose-colored glasses.