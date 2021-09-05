CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 AFC West stories from last week for Chiefs fans to know

By Charles Goldman
USA Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NFL season has nearly arrived. The teams around the AFC West will soon begin their quests to unseat the Kansas City Chiefs. Have the Chiefs’ opponents throughout the AFC West done enough this offseason to level the playing field?. Below you’ll find some of the top stories ahead of...

chiefswire.usatoday.com

NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

This is why teams are not interested in Cam Newton

Much has been made of Cam Newton’s release by the New England Patriots, and the lack of interest from other teams in light of that. In reality, it sounds like the biggest factor is simply that Newton isn’t the player he once was in the eyes of NFL teams. According...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLBleacher Report

Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 1

Fantasy football season is here. On Thursday evening, the focus for fantasy managers shifts. The time for assembling teams is over—now it's time to turn rosters into lineups. And potential into wins. Just as I helped you assemble a team that you are (hopefully) entering the season confident about, I'll...
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Spencer Rattler still set for first overall selection?

With Week 1 of the college football season in the books, we fired up our Mock Draft Simulator for a first-round 2022 NFL Mock Draft. There may not be the wild surprises of Montana beating Washington or ETSU beating Vanderbilt, but did some early season performances shake up some stock in our simulator?
NFLArrowhead Pride

Chiefs-Vikings rapid reaction: the names to know from preseason game 3

The Kansas City Chiefs entered their third and final preseason game of 2021 having not scored a touchdown with their first-team offense. That changed rather quickly as they hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Arrowhead Stadium on Friday night in what wound up being a 28-25 win. Leading into the game,...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos’ OC Pat Shurmur said they are “thrilled” to name QB Teddy Bridgewater their starting quarterback for Week 1. “We’ve talked about it all camp. There was constant discussion about who was going to be the starting quarterback and the reason was because they were both doing very well. Intentionally we tried to hit it right down the middle with No. 1 reps with team, No. 1 reps with seven on seven for both guys. Pretty much right down the middle with the two preseason games. We named Teddy the starter and we’re thrilled about him moving forward, but it’s safe to say everybody here should see the great improvement Drew has made and how tremendously he handled that competition, and how he understands he’s one play away from going in there and having to win football games,” Shurmur said, per Mike Klis.
NFLprofootballrumors.com

Wednesday NFL Transactions: AFC West

Following the 53-man roster cutdown deadline Tuesday, many teams will make slight tweaks to their rosters. In addition to waiver claims, teams can begin constructing their 16-man practice squads today. These moves for the Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs and Raiders will be noted below. Here are Wednesday’s AFC West transactions, which...
NFLArrowhead Pride

Around the AFC West: Bridgewater takes the reins in Denver

Following their 17-10 preseason victory against the Arizona Cardinals, the Kansas City Chiefs are back home for the last preseason game — this one against the Minnesota Vikings. Let’s see what’s going on in the rest of the AFC West. The question has been settled: the Broncos are rolling with...
NFLreviewjournal.com

Bettors bank on Raiders to close gap on Chiefs in loaded AFC West

Twenty-eight seconds. That’s all that separated the Raiders from a sweep of their 2020 season series with the five-time defending AFC West champion Chiefs. The Raiders won a 40-32 shootout at Kansas City in the first meeting and led the second showdown in the final minute at Allegiant Stadium before the Chiefs pulled out a 35-31 win on Patrick Mahomes’ 22-yard touchdown pass to Travis Kelce.

