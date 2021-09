As this disappointing season comes to a close, the Minnesota Twins are looking to the future and making some decisions at key positions on the roster. Some of the positions in question were expected, like the starting rotation and bullpen, but one spot that the Twins front office heads Derek Falvey and Thad Levine probably weren’t expecting to look at again is at shortstop. The Twins’ plans at short were thought to be set for years once their top prospect Royce Lewis eventually arrived in the majors. As we all know, things haven’t quite gone as planned.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO