Texas Football: Sarkisian says noise at DKR was ‘huge’ in win over UL

There were a lot of good notes that new Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian had following his team’s big season-opening win this weekend over head coach Billy Napier and the No. 23 ranked Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns. No. 21 ranked Texas came out firing after a sluggish first drive. Sarkisian had to like what he saw from his team on both sides of the ball after about the first five minutes of the game.