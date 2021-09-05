CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Football: Sarkisian says noise at DKR was ‘huge’ in win over UL

By Andrew Miller
There were a lot of good notes that new Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian had following his team’s big season-opening win this weekend over head coach Billy Napier and the No. 23 ranked Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns. No. 21 ranked Texas came out firing after a sluggish first drive. Sarkisian had to like what he saw from his team on both sides of the ball after about the first five minutes of the game.

FanSided

FanSided

Texas State247Sports

Steve Sarkisian reveals what sets Texas apart from USC, Washington

Steve Sarkisian is set to make his debut as Texas Longhorns head coach Saturday afternoon in Austin against Louisiana. Sarkisian, who spent the previous two seasons as the offensive coordinator at Alabama, will be leading his third program. Following a stint as an assistant under Pete Carroll at USC, Sarkisian...
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Steve Sarkisian trying to keep Texas QB competition a mystery

AUSTIN – Texas shifted gears Thursday, turning from preseason ramp-up to preparing for next Saturday’s season opener against No. 23 Louisiana. And first-year coach Steve Sarkisian wasn’t in a revealing mood following practice, at least when it comes to who will start at quarterback for No. 21 Texas. “I have...
Texas Statechatsports.com

Steve Sarkisian updates the Texas QB situation

Thursday’s media availability with Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian quickly addressed the program’s most pressing question — has Sarkisian made a decision yet in the quarterback competition between junior Casey Thompson and redshirt freshman Hudson Card?. “No, I have not named one, so I guess there’s nothing to share,”...
Texas StatePosted by
FanSided

Texas football: Did Steve Sarkisian make right call to name Hudson Card starting QB?

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian named redshirt freshman Hudson Card as the team’s starting quarterback. The Texas Longhorns are entering their first season without Sam Ehlinger starting under center, as he was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts. The team moved on from Tom Herman as head coach and effectively replaced him with Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, who had to make the important decision as to who will start the season as the team’s No. 1 quarterback.
Texas StatetheScore

Sarkisian still hasn't named starting QB for Texas

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian has yet to name a starting quarterback as the Longhorns inch closer to their Sept. 4 kickoff against Louisiana. Sarkisian said, "No, I have not named one, so I guess there's nothing to share" when asked about his decision Thursday afternoon, according to the Austin American-Statesman's Brian Davis.
Texas Statechatsports.com

Setting realistic expectations for Steve Sarkisian’s first season at Texas

As each offseason draws to a close, expectations accompany every college football program in the country — some higher than others. They’re generally quite high in Austin, Texas. High enough, at least, that four straight bowl-winning seasons and three ranked finishes, including No. 9 in 2018, wasn’t enough to earn Tom Herman a fifth year on the Forty Acres.
Texas State247Sports

Steve Sarkisian says WR Joshua Moore 'really jumped up' in Texas camp

The Texas Longhorns have high expectations in 2021. That comes with the hire of former Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian. While the quarterback position is the most important, Sarkisian pointed out a key offensive contributor that is set to make a big jump. After increasing his production in 2020, wide receiver Joshua Moore is on the up and up and could be a breakout player for Texas this season.
Texas Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Desmond Howard trolls Texas coach Steve Sarkisian with Bishop Sycamore comment

The Steve Sarkisian era at Texas begins Saturday as the Longhorns face Louisiana. Sarkisian is well-traveled, especially for a college football head coach under the age of 50. College GameDay’s Desmond Howard turned Sark’s resume into a punchline Saturday morning. Howard joked that it seems like Sarkisian has coached everywhere...
Texas State247Sports

Texas football: Steve Sarkisian sees Joshua Moore standing out in Longhorns camp

The Texas Longhorns have high expectations in 2021. That comes with the hire of former Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian. While the quarterback position is the most important, Sarkisian pointed out a key offensive contributor that is set to make a big jump. After increasing his production in 2020, wide receiver Joshua Moore is on the up and up and could be a breakout player for Texas this season.
Texas StatePosted by
FanSided

Texas Football: Bob Stoops believes Sarkisian will ‘return glory to Austin’

There are plenty of takes coming down this weekend regarding new Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian ahead of the regular season opener against the No. 23 ranked Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns and head coach Billy Napier. If Sarkisian can get a win for No. 21 ranked Texas out of the gates against an opponent as challenging as Louisiana this weekend, it will go a long way to get this team headed in the right direction permanently.

