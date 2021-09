The Goddard Center is excited to invite you and your family to a garden concert on Saturday, September 25th with singer-songwriters “Jennings & Keller”, award-winning nationally touring duo based out of Florida. Guests who arrive early can also take part in our Art Studio’s Chili Bowl Fundraiser and take home a handmade, one-of-a-kind ceramic bowl. A bowl of chili to-go is $25 and the chili with the concert is $50. The chili bowl fundraiser starts at 6:30 p.m. and the concert starts at 7:30 p.m.. Please register with the office in advance.