Sept. 5 Face of the Day: Ben Ahmann

Ben Ahmann is ready for an exciting senior year and everything that lies ahead of him after. Ahmann, 18, was born and raised in Council Bluffs and he’s been a student in the Lewis Central Community School District for all of his education. Having recently started his senior year of high school, he looks back at his time as a Titan with warmth; but although there is plenty of time left in his final year at L.C., Ahmann said it’s weird knowing that he will be moving on soon.