Britain is run for the benefit of the elderly at the expense of the young
On paper, at least, British politics is getting younger. Winston Churchill may have entered No 10 on the cusp of retirement age, but David Cameron and Tony Blair were a mere 43 when they became prime minister. The current Chancellor is only 41 with several other Cabinet colleagues in their late 40s. But just because politicians may be younger than they once were, it doesn’t follow that the focus of public policy is.www.telegraph.co.uk
Comments / 0