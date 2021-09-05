Ferocious defense lifts Georgia to validating win over Clemson

Tony Walsh/Georgia Athletics

CHARLOTTE – No. 3 Clemson and No. 5 Georgia traveled north on I-85 and back in time 40 years, back to when the Tigers and Dawgs played smashmouth, low-scoring games against each other every year. The game Saturday night in Bank of America Stadium may not have featured Herschel Walker or The Fridge, but it didn’t have an offensive touchdown, either. By either team.

Georgia’s defense, thanks to Christopher Smith’s 74-yard pick-six in the second quarter and seven sacks of Clemson sophomore D.J Uiagalelei, delivered a 10-3 victory in a game that will allow the SEC to crow as loudly as ever.

It just means more, yes. But move an “s” and flip the words around. The SEC? It’s just more mean.

Ask the ACC. Alabama humiliated Miami in Atlanta, then Georgia held Clemson to the fewest points the Tigers have scored in 174 games under coach Dabo Swinney.

“I never would have thought that,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “We have a goal on defense: No explosive plays and hold them under 13 points. Everybody thinks we’re crazy. ‘You’re never going to do that in this day and age.’ Why can’t we?”

Thanks to those seven sacks, Georgia limited Clemson to 2 rushing yards and 180 total yards. The Dawgs’ defensive line verified its status as one of the best in the nation, making Uiagalelei appear to be the inexperienced quarterback he is, not the guy who would step in seamlessly for Trevor Lawrence.

Last season, Uiagalelei replaced Lawrence for two starts and looked nothing like a freshman. He threw for 439 yards at Notre Dame, for heaven’s sake. It appeared that the southern California product would be impervious to the growing pains that bedevil the inexperienced mortals who step in to play quarterback on top-five teams.

But all of us guilty of that assumption forgot that Uiagalelei’s performance at Notre Dame came before a “crowd” of 11,011. Because of the ranking, because of the history between these two programs, Saturday night felt different.

“I missed this atmosphere,” said Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean, who had two of the Dawgs’ seven sacks. “I missed this feeling.”

“I told Dabo before the game, I thought the atmosphere was incredible,” Smart said. “It reminded me of a playoff game or a conference championship game atmosphere.”

Uiagalelei’s first pass of the game was batted down by defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt. Linebacker Nolan Smith sacked him on the next snap, and Uiagalelei never reached a level of comfort.

Christopher Smith’s second-quarter pick-six was the only TD of the game. (John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Clemson’s offense consisted of two weapons. Uiagalelei found a favorite target in junior Joseph Ngata, who caught six passes for 110 yards. Ngata we trust — after that, Clemson’s best play was Georgia committing pass interference. Those accounted for four of the Tigers’ 14 first downs. The running game counted for one, and that didn’t come until the fourth quarter.

Worst of all, Uiagalelei allowed Smith, the junior strong safety, to bait him into throwing the interception that produced the game’s only touchdown.

“That was the whole point of the play,” Smith said. “We ran that play a thousand times during the fall, spring and summer. We been working on our disguise. We did a great job of holding it, showing blitz. I showed it outside and jumped inside. … He threw it right to me.”

Swinney said receiver Justyn Ross ran the wrong route, so maybe on that play there is blame to go around. But there is no question Uiagalelei can play better.

“I didn’t play well today and everyone could see that,” Uiagalelei said. “. . . I missed a throw. I missed a few routes. I just need to play better. It’s as simple as that. Our best players have to play well in these big games, and I didn’t play well.”

The offensive collapse, stunning in its completeness, overshadowed a fine performance by Clemson’s defense, which limited the Georgia offense to a field goal. Clemson’s defensive personality under coordinator Brent Venables has been aggressive. Saturday night, the Tigers dropped eight in coverage and forced the Dawgs to grind their way down the field.

The plan forced the Dawgs into an offense so conservative it could run for statewide office. Daniels rarely threw vertical passes – he was 22-of-30 for a whopping 135 yards, with one interception. But Daniels never got frustrated. All together now: He took what the defense gave him, which wasn’t that much. His ego didn’t mind a bit.

“It’s awesome when your defense holds Clemson to three points and scores seven points,” Daniels said.

When Jack Podlesny poked a 22-yard field goal through with 2:38 remaining in the third quarter to give Georgia a two-score lead, it felt like Clemson faced a Herculean task. And Hercules wasn’t wearing orange Saturday night.

The Tigers kicked a 22-yarder of their own with 9:08 to play to make it to 10-3, then held the Dawgs to a three-and-out. Uiagalelei drove Clemson from its 25 to Georgia’s 45. On fourth-and-5, with three timeouts in his pocket, Swinney chose to go for the first down. Georgia brought pressure, and Uiagalelei had to hurry his throw to E.J. Williams. Georgia took over on downs and ran out the clock.

Daniels may have been technically correct when he attempted to downplay the result as “a non-league, Week One game.” But it meant everything to a Georgia fan base hungry for validation. It may have been a throwback game, but the Dawg faithful aren’t about to throw this one back.